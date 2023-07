Baez went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Rockies.

Baez made an early impact with his one-out blast off Connor Seabold in the first inning. The homer snapped a 13-game power drought for Baez, who hit just .176 (9-for-51) in that span. He's tracking for a career low in homers over a full season -- he has just six through 79 contests so far. The shortstop is slashing a paltry .223/.258/.331 with 42 RBI, 32 runs scored and six stolen bases this year.