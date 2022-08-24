Baez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Giants. He also stole a base.

Baez and rookie Riley Greene were the only Detroit players with multiple hits, and Baez was the only one to score. He also stole his eighth base of the season in nine attempts. The shortstop entered the contest hitless in his past three games, and he's still hitting just .224 with a .636 OPS this year. He batted .265 with an .813 OPS for the Cubs and Mets in 2021 while also stealing 18 bases, so he's clearly taken a step back in his first season with the Tigers.