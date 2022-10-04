Baez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's 4-3 win over Seattle.
Seattle starter George Kirby entered the contest having gone 14 starts since serving up his last long ball, but Baez snapped that streak with his two-run shot in the third inning on an 0-2 slider. The homer was Baez's 18th of the campaign, giving him an outside chance of reaching 20 for his fifth straight full season (excluding the substantially shortened 2020 campaign). Baez's power has ticked up near the end of the season, as he has five long balls over his past 16 contests.