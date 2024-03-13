Baez, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, is now batting just .050 this spring.

Baez has gone just 1-for-20 with 10 strikeouts across nine spring games. Veteran players can often be given a free pass for slow starts, but with Baez struggling mightily in his first two seasons with the Tigers, the recent performance is worrisome. The 31-year-old should still have a fairly firm hold on the starting shortstop role, though fantasy managers may want to look elsewhere, at least until Baez shows any signs of getting going at the plate.