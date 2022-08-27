site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Javier Baez: Starting again Saturday
Baez is starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Baez returned to the lineup Friday against Texas and went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. He'll start at shortstop and bat third Saturday.
