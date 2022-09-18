Baez (knee) is starting at designated hitter and batting third Sunday against the White Sox.
Baez entered Saturday's game as a pinch hitter after tweaking his knee during a play at the plate in Friday's game. He is swinging a hot bat, slashing .370/.404/.593 with two home runs and one steal in 15 games this month.
