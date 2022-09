Baez went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-2 victory versus the White Sox.

Baez scored on a Harold Castro homer in the first inning and put the game out of reach with his three-run smash to center field in the seventh. He finished with his eighth multi-game in September. Baez is batting .354 (28-for-79) with four homers, 14 RBI and a stolen base through 21 games this month.