Baez went 3-for-5 with a triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

It's been a rough first season in Detroit for Baez, who's batting just .209 overall with a .599 OPS. The shortstop has looked better lately, however, as he's now riding a six-game hitting streak. During that time, Baez is batting .375 with six extra-base hits and two stolen bases. Fantasy managers who have stayed patient might be in store for some sustained success from the 29-year-old.