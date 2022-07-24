site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Javier Baez: Suffers upper-arm contusion
Baez left Sunday's game in the sixth inning against the Twins with a left upper-arm contusion.
Baez was hit in that spot by a Sonny Gray pitch earlier in the game. He was replaced by pinch-hitter Victor Reyes, and Willi Castro moved from right field to shortstop to replace Baez in the field.
