Baez went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and a run scored in a 7-3 win over Texas.

Baez singled and stole a base in the first and walked in the third. In the fifth, he reached on a fielder's choice, swiped second and came around to score. The 29-year-old has hit safely in four straight contests, going 4-for-15 with a homer. He's yet to put together one of his typical hot streaks and is hitting just .167 in 173 plate appearances since May 1.