Baez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Baez will cede his spot in the lineup to Akil Baddoo, who gets the nod in left field while Riley Greene shifts over to Baez's usual spot in center. The eventual returns of Matt Vierling (shoulder), Wenceel Perez (back) and Parker Meadows (arm) will make it tougher for Baez to see consistent playing time in the outfield, but the 32-year-old has certainly done his part thus far to continue seeing regular starts. Baez has maintained a .283/.309/.604 slash line thus far in May, and his .811 OPS on the season represents his best mark since 2021.