Baez went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a run and a strikeout during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees.

Baez went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts over the first two games of the series against the Yankees after he sat out the final two games of the series against the Angels, but he generated some production during Sunday's matchup. In spite of his encouraging performance to close out the series, the 29-year-old has struggled mightily at the plate recently, as he's hit .146 with two doubles, three RBI, a run and 13 strikeouts over his last 11 games.