Baez went 3-for-6 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Monday's 10-inning win over the Royals.

Baez came into the contest 0-for-16 across his last four games, so this was a step in the right direction for the streaky shortstop. Baez is now batting .243 this month and .238 for the season, as he hasn't been able to truly get going at the plate despite some big games here and there. He should continue to see regular playing time, though he's hard to trust in fantasy leagues at the moment.