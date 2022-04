Baez's thumb remains swollen Friday, but X-rays were negative, so he could be available Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Baez said Friday that he initially jammed his thumb while celebrating the Tigers' Opening Day win and that the issue got worse following a recent swing. He's been scratched from the lineup both Wednesday and Thursday and will be unavailable Friday against the Royals, but his absence could be nearing its end if his thumb responds well to treatment.