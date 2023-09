Baez (back) went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Athletics.

Baez sat out three games with back tightness, and he came back with a strong showing. It was just his third multi-hit effort in September, and he's batting a paltry .233 (10-for-43) for the month. Overall, the shortstop is up to a .220/.268/.324 slash line with nine home runs, 58 RBI, 57 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and 16 doubles through 131 games.