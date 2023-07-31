Baez went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Marlins.

Baez entered the contest batting just .182 over his previous 10 games, so this was a step in the right direction. The shortstop is still batting just .225 for the season with a .594 OPS, making it another disappointing campaign in his second year with the Tigers. Baez may still make a splash here and there, though it's hard to trust him as a consistent fantasy performer at this point given his struggles in 2022 and 2023.