Baez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Baez was also caught stealing for the first time this season in four attempts and was picked off first base, too, so his stat line could have been better. This was actually a pretty tame performance for the shortstop compared to other recent results. He crushed a grand slam Friday and homered in his two games before that as well, recording seven total RBI across the three contests. Baez can be a streaky player, but when he's in a groove, he typically delivers elite fantasy production. It looks like he's in a groove right now.