Baez has been suspended from the World Baseball Classic for testing positive for marijuana in March 2023, but the suspension will not affect his availability for the start of spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The World Baseball-Softball Confederation -- which governs the WBC -- classifies marijuana as a banned substance, hence the suspension. He will be eligible to play in the 2029 WBC. Major League Baseball does not list it as a banned substance, so Baez's status with MLB is unaffected. The 33-year-old Baez is expected to be the Tigers' Opening Day shortstop in 2026, though he will have to hold off top prospect Kevin McGonigle for the gig.