Baez will be in the lineup Friday against the Giants, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baez was benched in the third inning of Thursday's game against the Blue Jays after making a mental error that led to him being doubled up at second base. After the game, manager A.J. Hinch announced that Baez will return to the lineup Friday. Prior to being benched, he tallied his first extra-base hit of the 2023 season with a double in the second frame.