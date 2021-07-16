Urena won't start Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins since it was postponed due to inclement weather, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Urena was poised to start the first game out of the All-Star break for Detroit, but the twin bill was called off due to rain. One of the contests will be made up via a doubleheader Saturday, while the other will be played Aug. 30. The Tigers haven't announced their updated pitching plans, but Urena should still pitch at some point against Minnesota this weekend.

