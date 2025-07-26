Montero (4-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits across four innings to take the loss Friday against the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Montero ran into a hot Toronto team and continued his recent stretch of poor performances. Over his last three outings, he's been tagged for 12 earned runs across 11.1 innings. In his three prior starts, Montero had looked a lot better, allowing just four earned runs over 16 innings. Overall, the 25-year-old has a 4.66 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 53 strikeouts across 73.1 innings this year. With Troy Melton getting called up for his MLB debut Wednesday. the Tigers could have some competition for the No. 5 spot in their rotation moving forward. That could squeeze Montero out, though he's also a candidate to start again in the near future if Melton struggles or if another starter sustains an injury.