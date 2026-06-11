Tigers' Keider Montero: Blanks Minnesota in win

Montero (3-4) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing four hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

It was an impressive performance from Montero, who was rewarded with more than enough run support in an 11-0 Tigers' win. It's the third time this year that Montero has held opponents scoreless for six or more innings, though it's just his second quality start in his last six outings -- the right-hander had posted a 5.13 ERA across 26.1 innings in five starts prior to Wednesday. Overall, Montero sports a 3.61 ERA with a 1.01 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB across 72.1 innings this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Astros on the road his next time out.