Tigers' Keider Montero: Drawing start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montero will start Monday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
It will be a traditional start for Montero, who has made six starts and five bulk relief appearances for the Tigers this season, collecting a 4.02 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB over 56 frames. With an off day looming Thursday prior to next week's All-Star break, it could be just a spot start for Montero.
