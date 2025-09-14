Montero will start for the Tigers during Sunday's game in Miami, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

For at least one turn, Montero will take the rotation spot of Sawyer Gipson-Long, who landed on the injured list Friday due to neck stiffness. Montero is no stranger to a starting role, as he's made nine starts (out of 17 appearances) this season and has completed as many as eight innings in a contest (May 8 against Colorado). Montero was dispatched to the minors in late July, and since returning to the big-league club Sept. 3, he's made two appearances in relief, allowing two earned runs with a 5:2 K:BB over five innings. Because he'll be pitching on just two days' rest after tossing 1.2 innings in Thursday's loss to the Yankees, Montero will likely be in line for an abbreviated workload during Sunday's start. Stavenhagen suggests that Jose Urquidy could be called upon to work multiple innings in relief behind Montero.