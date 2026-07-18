Tigers' Keider Montero: Earns win in relief

Montero (6-5) earned the win in relief Friday against the Angels after tossing 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five.

Montero has posted excellent numbers in long relief since moving to the bullpen in late June. He hasn't allowed runs in four of his five appearances out of the bullpen while posting a 2.08 ERA and 4:14 BB:K across 13 innings. Montero has been a valuable arm in fantasy this season and is showing he's capable of handling a swingman role. He had a 3.34 ERA across 15 starts earlier in the year and now is up to a 2.51 ERA in six relief outings.