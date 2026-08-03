Tigers' Keider Montero: Fires six shutout innings

Montero (8-6) allowed two hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over six shutout innings to earn the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Montero has started his last three outings, allowing seven runs (five earned) over 15.2 innings with an 11:3 K:BB in that span. The right-hander looks to have some extra security to stay in the rotation for the rest of the year after the Tigers dealt Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers on Saturday. Montero has pitched to a 3.17 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 81:25 K:BB through 116.1 innings over 24 games (18 starts) in a breakout campaign this year. He'll have plenty of appeal with his next start projected to be on the road versus the Tigers.