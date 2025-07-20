Montero (4-2) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.

Montero has bounced between a traditional starting role and bulk relief this season -- Saturday marked his eighth start across 14 total outings. The right-hander didn't fare well against the Rangers, and the bulk of the runs he allowed came in the second inning on a three-run homer by Rowdy Tellez. Overall, Montero tossed just 47 of 82 pitches for strikes and notched only four whiffs, though he still managed to record more punchouts than innings. With a 4.28 ERA on the campaign, Montero hasn't made an overwhelming case to stick in the rotation, and it remains to be seen if he'll eventually lose his spot to Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck), who is nearing the end of a minor-league rehab assignment.