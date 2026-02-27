Montero allowed two runs on five hits across three innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League against the Orioles.

Montero has now made two appearances this spring, and he's allowed five runs on eight hits across five innings of work, while striking out two. The righty delivered a serviceable 4.37 ERA across 90.2 regular-season innings last year, working primarily as a starter. However, with the Tigers adding Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander to their rotation in the offseason, Montero will likely have to settle for competing for a long-relief role to begin the year.