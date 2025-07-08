Montero (4-1) earned the win in Monday's game against the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and one walk across six innings with four strikeouts.

The Detroit right-hander required only 68 pitches, 47 of which were strikes, to secure his second quality start of the season. The only blemish on Montero's performance was a Jonathan Aranda RBI single in the third, as the Tampa Bay lineup was unable to mount any momentum because they managed only one extra-base hit -- a Chandler Simpson double in the fifth. Despite owning a respectable 3.77 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB across 62 big-league frames, Montero appears to have made this start to provide the Tigers rotation additional rest around the All-Star break. He is likely to be shuttled back to Triple-A Toledo, where he's pitched to a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings this season.