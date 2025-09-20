Tigers' Keider Montero: Picking up another start
By RotoWire Staff
Montero is slated to start Saturday's game against Atlanta at Comerica Park.
After being called up from Triple-A Toledo on Sept. 3, Montero made his first two appearances with the Tigers as a reliever before being called upon to make a start in Miami last Sunday. The right-hander acquitted himself well in that outing, earning a win while striking out five over five shutout innings. He'll be rewarded with another turn through the rotation as a result of his prior performance, and he could have a slightly longer leash after tossing just 76 pitches against the Marlins before being removed from the contest.
