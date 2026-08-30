Montero didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander tossed 50 of 73 pitches for strikes but fell short of recording his 10th quality start of the season, and the Tigers didn't push across the winning run until the bottom of the ninth. Montero wraps up August having posted a 2.83 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB over five starts and 28.2 innings, and his spot in the rotation should be secure even when Jack Flaherty (forearm) is cleared to return. Montero will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next weekend in Cleveland.