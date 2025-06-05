Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Back in lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter (hamstring) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Thursday's game versus the White Sox.
Carpenter was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with a right hamstring issue that had been bothering him for a few days. He appeared in the game as a pinch hitter, however, and is back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale.
