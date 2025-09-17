Carpenter appeared as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Guardians.

Carpenter didn't get the start with Cleveland sending lefty Joey Cantillo to the mound, but the former still managed to have an impact. Appearing as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Detroit outfielder went deep to tie the game at 3-3 and force extra innings. Carpenter has been in a nice power groove recently with four long balls in his last 10 games, and he's already set a new career high with 26 home runs this season.