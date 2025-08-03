Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Carpenter launched his 18th home run of the season in the third inning before eventually getting lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh. The 27-year-old now has five long balls across his last 10 games, though that span also includes about a month on the injured list due to a strained hamstring. Assuming Carpenter can stay healthy, he appears primed to finish the year on a strong note and likely surpass his career high of 20 home runs, which he recorded back in 2023.