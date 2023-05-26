Carpenter (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Carpenter has been on the shelf since late April due to a right shoulder strain and some subsequent complications, but he's ready again for live competition and could be back with the Tigers sometime next week. The 25-year-old had produced a respectable .744 OPS with four home runs through 20 games for Detroit prior to the IL stint.
