Carpenter (hamstring) was able to do some running early Tuesday morning, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Carpenter was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain last Friday, and while the Tigers are saying he's day-to-day, it seems it may be a while yet before we see him in exhibition games. The 26-year-old still has plenty of time to prepare for the start of the season and the fact that he has already resumed running bodes well for his chances of being available for Opening Day.