Carpenter went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI in Monday's 13-1 win over the White Sox.

Carpenter was far from the only Detroit player to have a big night, though he still stole the show. The outfielder produced his second multi-homer game of the season and his first career game with three long balls. Carpenter had been slumping a bit, as he came into the contest with no home runs and a .188 batting average over his previous nine games, but he quickly put that behind him with the huge effort. Carpenter now has 13 homers for the year, and he's starting to close in on his career best of 20, which he recorded back in 2023.