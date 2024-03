Carpenter (hamstring) is included on the Tigers' travel roster for Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After ramping up his running progression last week, Carpenter is now ready for his first Grapefruit League action of the spring. He was diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain Feb. 23. The 26-year-old is expected to be in the lineup nearly every day between the outfield and designated hitter after breaking out to the tune of 20 homers in 459 plate appearances last season.