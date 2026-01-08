Carpenter agreed to a one-year, $3.275 million contract with the Tigers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Carpenter didn't maintain the same efficiency in 2025 (.788 OPS) that he displayed during his injury-plagued 2024 campaign (.932), but he still managed to set a new career high with 26 homers this past season while driving in 62 RBI and scoring 66 runs himself. The 28-year-old outfielder holds value as a home-run threat against right-handed pitchers but is likely to ride the bench when matched up against a lefty starter.