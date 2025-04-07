Carpenter is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees.

Carpenter started against a lefty Sunday against the White Sox, and one of his three homers this season came off a southpaw. However, he will begin Monday's tilt against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Yankees on the bench. Riley Greene and Manuel Margot are on the outfield corners and Justyn-Henry Malloy is at designated hitter in the series opener.