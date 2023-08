Carpenter went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs.

Carpenter has been on a power surge recently, as he now has eight home runs this month across 19 games, including in each of the last three contests. That's pushed the outfielder to 19 total long balls this season, which is a new career high. Carpenter seems poised to reach the 20-homer plateau fairly soon, and he could make a run at 30 if he stays hot.