Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Detroit mustered only two hits against Chris Sale and a pair of Boston relievers, with Carpenter getting the lone extra-base knock. The outfielder is up to 13 home runs this year, including two over the last six games, a stretch in which he's sporting an elite 1.303 OPS. For the season, Carpenter has an .824 OPS, making him one of the few offensive threats for the Tigers.