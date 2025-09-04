Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

Carpenter delivered a key blast against New York reliever Ryan Helsley in the seventh inning, his 21st home run of the season against right-handed pitching among 23 long balls overall. The Detroit outfielder continues to hit the bench frequently when southpaws are on the hill, as he's sporting just a .575 OPS in those matchups. However, Carpenter is a big offensive threat when he has the platoon advantage, and he now has a robust .840 OPS versus righties.