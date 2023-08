Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

He got the Tigers on the board in the second inning by taking Brayan Bello deep before clubbing his second long ball in the eighth off Kyle Barraclough. Carpenter has gone yard three times in the last two days to extend his current hitting streak to nine games, a stretch in which he's batting a blistering .471 (16-for-34) with four homers, six RBI and 10 runs.