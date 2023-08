Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Guardians.

Carpenter got things started with a three-run home run in the first inning, his 17th of the season. The outfielder has been on a power surge lately, with five of those long balls coming over his last eight games. Carpenter has earned a regular role in the middle of Detroit's lineup with his strong performance so far this year, as he's now batting .281 with an .862 OPS.