Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and three runs scored in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

The sixth inning home run was the first of Carpenter's MLB career. The 24-year-old was outstanding in the minors this season, posting a 1.005 OPS across 63 games with Double-A Erie, then a 1.064 OPS across 34 games with Triple-A Toledo. The strong performance increased Carpenter's prospect profile, and he could see more regular playing time moving forward for the 44-74 Tigers after getting called up last week.