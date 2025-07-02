The Tigers placed Carpenter (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch previously said Tuesday that Carpenter was headed to the IL after he strained his right hamstring in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Twins, but after the series opener in Washington was rained out, the Tigers waited until Wednesday to make the transaction official. The Tigers recalled infielder Trey Sweeney from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move, but Matt Vierling and Zach McKinstry are more likely to see boosts in playing time while Carpenter is on the shelf. Though Carpenter's injury is considered mild and he's eligible to return from the IL on July 11, the Tigers could wait until after the All-Star break to reinstate him.