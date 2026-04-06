Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Homers again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals.
Carpenter stayed hot at the plate, launching his second home run of the season, a 425-foot two-run shot off Kyle Leahy to put Detroit on the board. After driving in just one run over his first seven games, the 28-year-old has now homered in back-to-back contests and has five RBI in those two games. Despite the recent surge, Carpenter is still slashing just .194/.297/.387 with a 5:15 BB:K, leaving room for improvement as the season progresses.
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