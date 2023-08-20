Carpenter went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Carpenter's solo shot in the seventh came on the 10th pitch of a battle that included five foul balls after beginning the at-bat down 0-2. Carpenter is now hitting .354 with seven home runs in the month of August and is establishing himself as a mainstay in the heart of the Tigers' lineup.
More News
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Hits 17th home run•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Pops 16th home run•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Goes deep Friday•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Two hits, two runs in win•
-
Tigers' Kerry Carpenter: Goes yard as part of three-hit day•