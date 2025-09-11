Carpenter went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 11-1 win over the Yankees.

Carpenter began the game on the bench with New York starting lefty Carlos Rodon, but the former entered the game in the seventh inning and made his mark late. The Detroit outfielder has gone deep twice in his last five games, and he's up to 24 home runs for the season. That's a new career high for Carpenter, and he's five RBI from tying his career high in that category, which is 64.